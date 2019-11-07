Lady Gaga forced to cancel her Las Vegas ‘Enigma’ show following illness

Get well soon, Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been forced to pull our of her Las Vegas show following a sinus infection.

Just a few hours before the musician was expected to appear on stage as part of her ‘Enigma’ residency, Lady Gaga revealed on social media that she would have to cancel her performance at the Park Theater at Part MGM after being diagnosed with a sinus infection and bronchitis.

Lady Gaga shared a picture of herself receiving treatment and wrote: “I’m so [devastated] I can’t perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad.

“I never want to let you down,” she continued. “I’m just [too] weak and ill to perform tonight. I love you little monsters I’ll make it up to you. I promise.”

Earlier this month (November 1), it was announced that Lady Gaga is set to star in an upcoming movie about the Gucci family.

According to Deadline, Gaga has joined the cast of the Ridley Scott directed flick and will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of founder Gucci Gucci.

Scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, the movie will be based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. It will be co-produced by Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions.

Meanwhile, Gaga fell off stage during one of her Las Vegas residency shows after being dropped by a fan who was carrying the singer.

The ‘Joanne’ singer is currently performing a series of dates at the city’s Park Theater at Park MGM, with two different shows — ‘Enigma’ and ‘Jazz & Piano’ — taking place across select dates through to May 2020.