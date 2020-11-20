Lady Gaga has reportedly joined the cast of new film ‘Bullet Train’

Lady Gaga may be joining the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.

As reported by Collider, the Oscar-winning singer and actress has apparently joined Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon for the film.

The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based off Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Maria Beetle. The plot follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a high-speed train in Tokyo.

It is currently unclear what role Lady Gaga will play, however Collider reports it will be a “smaller supporting role rather than a lead”. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Lady Gaga is also set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gucci, which is set for release in November next year.

The film is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

The true-crime film will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was convicted of murdering Gucci after she discovered he had been unfaithful. Lady Gaga is set to star as Reggiani in the upcoming film.