Lady Gaga heads to the final frontier on intergalactic new track ‘Stupid Love’

Lady Gaga has debuted new track ‘Stupid Love’, and it comes accompanied by a video that sees her assuming the role of a powerful alien warrior.

The track is the first to emerge from the singer’s upcoming sixth album, and it sees Gaga heading back to the dance-pop sound which largely defined her first two albums.

But the real talking point of Gaga’s comeback is the video itself, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11. Leaning heavily on vibrant sci-fi, it sees a pink-haired Gaga assuming the role of an alien leader who is flanked by a huge cast of equally colourful backing dancers as they battle for tribal dominance.

The release of ‘Stupid Love’ comes after Gaga teased the clip earlier this week with short teaser clips and pink billboards which arrived across the globe. Observant fans have since noticed that the world ‘Chromatica’ was written on the posters, sparking speculation that it is the title of her upcoming sixth studio album.

Posting on Twitter shortly after the video’s release, Gaga wrote: “Earth is cancelled.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe shortly after the track’s release, Gaga also expressed her disappointment after a previous iteration of the track leaked online last month.

“There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give to the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me,” said Gaga.

A release date for her sixth album is yet to emerge.