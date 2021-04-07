Lady Gaga releases high fashion short film ‘Creative Freedom Is Power’

Lady Gaga has released her short film Creative Freedom Is Power – check it out below.

The one-minute short was released in collaboration with Dom Pérignon as part of the multi-media advertising campaign The Queendom, shot by Nick Knight.

Creative Freedom Is Power sees Gaga posing in high fashion outfits styled by her brand Haus of Gaga, set to ‘Free Woman’, a track taken from her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

Advertisement

Watch the short here:

The partnership focuses on a limited-edition sculpture, based on Dom Perignon’s Rosé Vintage 2006, designed by Gaga in collaboration with Nicola Formichetti.

110 pieces of the sculpture will be produced and sold, with all proceeds going towards Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga’s collaboration with Dom Pérignon will be ongoing for the next two years and is based on “the shared value of creative freedom,” according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently shared the first photo from the set of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, in which she will be playing Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Advertisement

The MGM film will follow the true story of Reggiani, who in 1998 was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s assassination after discovering that he’d been unfaithful. Despite originally receiving a 29-year prison sentence, Reggiani served 18 years before being released in 2016.

It is written by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

House Of Gucci is expected to hit cinemas on November 24.