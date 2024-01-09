Lady Gaga is back in the recording studio

Lady Gaga has teased fans by sharing photos of herself in the studio, hinting that new music is on its way.

The popstar confirmed that she was spending time in the studio, taking to her official Instagram account to share two brand-new photos, with the first one of her standing in front of a microphone and a drum kit behind her.

The second photo shows more of the room including a guitar and tambourine on the couch. Gaga captioned the post with emojis consisting of a black heart and music notes.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their excitement over the ‘You And I’ singer working on new music. “Ariana, Gaga, and The Weeknd in the same year?!? I’m dying,” read the comment one fan wrote while another said: “We’re so back.”

Her last release was her collaborative LP ‘Love For Sale‘ with the late Tony Bennett. In a three-star review, NME said: “These subtle touches liven up what might otherwise be a fairly wholesome covers record. Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”

2020’s ‘Chromatica‘ was her last release as a solo artist. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that.”

They continued: “‘Chromatica’ is “about healing and it’s about bravery”, she explained before the album came out, adding: “sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record”. You can certainly hear that. From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

Gaga is currently working on Todd Phillips’ forthcoming sequel to his 2019 DC Comics movie, Joker, where she will play the role of Harley Quinn.

The sequel – titled Folie à Deux – will be released on October 4, 2024, the same date as the fifth anniversary of Joker.

The pop star previously shared a preview of herself in the iconic role in April, as filming on Joker: Folie à Deux came to a close. “That’s a wrap X Harleen,” the singer and actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a black dress and smudged black eye makeup.

Elsewhere, Adele previously recalled feeling “really, really nervous” after finding out Lady Gaga was in the audience at one of her shows.

“There’s been one [celebrity] there that I shit myself the whole show: Gaga,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself,” she continued. “She’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”