Lady Gaga is going to “give people what they want” on her forthcoming album ‘Chromatica’, collaborator Ryan Tedder says.

The singer made her comeback with single ‘Stupid Love’ and announced full details of her new album at the start of the month.

The album is set to come out on April 10, and Tedder, who has worked on a number of songs on the album, calls it “the coolest shit to drop in 2020”.

Speaking to the Official Charts, the OneRepublic frontman said: “I’ve heard a few tunes and I was floored. It’s the coolest shit that’s going to drop in 2020.

“Trust me, it’s taking everything in me to not blurt it out because the song I was lucky enough to be apart of is a true unicorn song. It’s a bucket list for me and when it comes out, you’ll understand why.”

Talking of fellow Gaga collaborator BloodPop, Tedder continued: “BloodPop is very forward-thinking and progressive. I’m super stoked. [Gaga] took her time and she’s killing it. I think she’s going to give a lot of people what they want.”

Reviewing ‘Stupid Love’ upon its release, NME wrote: “The Gaga we first met and fell in love with is making a big return with ‘Stupid Love’, the first taste of her long-awaited sixth album.

“It’s a glorious resurrection for the 21st century’s most outlandish pop star and an iridescent lightning bolt of a banger ready to electrify the dancefloor.

“It begins with a looped refrain from our resident superstar that on its own sounds like it would be right at home in a ‘90s garage track. When it’s injected between darkly glittering ‘80s synths, it becomes an intergalactic, retro-futuristic clarion call that brings a breathless urgency to the song’s unabashed declarations.”