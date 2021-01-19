The star has shared a hopeful message ahead of the Washington D.C. ceremony

Advertisement

Lady Gaga has expressed her hopes for peace and love during president-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration tomorrow (January 20).

Biden will be officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at a ceremony held at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., alongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

READ MORE: How Lady Gaga reshaped the music world in her image

Gaga, who is set to perform the US national anthem at the event, took to social media this evening (January 19) to share a heartfelt message captioning an image of herself inside the Capitol building.

Advertisement

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred,” the singer wrote. “A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga signed off with the US flag emoji – you can see the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/1351640317515198465

The pop star’s calls for a peaceful transition come amid security concerns over the inauguration, which is also being scaled back due to COVID-19, after thousands of Trump supports stormed the US Capitol earlier this month.

Donald Trump has since faced impeachment for the second time in his presidency, having been accused of inciting the violent protests in which five people lost their lives. Biden, meanwhile, said that the attack made for the “darkest day in the history of our nation”.

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for the incoming president in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she gave a speech and performed ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü and I’.