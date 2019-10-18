The incident happened during the latest show of the singer's Vegas residency

Lady Gaga fell off stage during the latest show of her Las Vegas residency after being dropped by a fan who was carrying the singer.

The ‘Joanne’ singer is currently performing a series of dates at the city’s Park Theater at Park MGM, with two different shows — ‘Enigma’ and ‘Jazz & Piano’ — taking place across select dates through to May 2020.

During last night’s ‘Enigma’ show, Gaga invited a fan, Jack, to join her on stage. As he made his way on to the stage, Gaga jumped into his arms — but Jack lost his footing, causing both him and Gaga to fall off stage and into the crowd.

The moment was captured on film by numerous fans who were at the show, and you can see footage of the fall below.

“Everything’s OK,” Gaga told fans after the fall. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

The singer also consoled Jack, who was said to be in tears after the accident, by inviting him back on stage and joking: “I suppose we should have some tea after that, fuck.”

“Don’t worry, everything’s fine. It’s not your fault,” she said, adding: “Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?”

After the fall Gaga played ‘Million Reasons’ with Jack by her side, telling the crowd: “I think that’s amazing… we fucking love each other so much we fell off the damn stage.

“You know what we did? We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic.”

