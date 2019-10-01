Is Lady Gaga naming her next album ‘ADELE’?

Trolling in the deep?

Lady Gaga might be calling her next studio album ‘ADELE’, according to a tweet posted by the musician today (October 1).

The tweet says: “I’m calling my next album ADELE”, with some fans assuming Gaga is just joking, and others wondering if she’s seriously naming her album after her fellow pop megastar.

“Turn on ur location I wanna fight,” replied one fan. “WAIT A SEC WHAT!?” exclaimed another.

Gaga and Adele have never collaborated, but have been pictured together in the past. In 2011, Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ ended Adele’s 16-week run at number one with ’21’.

Whatever the title, Gaga’s next studio album will be her fifth full-length solo LP. She last released music in the form of her acclaimed soundtrack to A Star Is Born, and last released a proper studio album in the form of 2016’s ‘Joanne‘.

That music was not without controversy, however, with Gaga and co-writer Mark Ronson forced to speak out after a musician claimed they stole his work on the soundtrack’s hit song ‘Shallow’.

Meanwhile, rumours that Adele and Beyonce were due to collaborate for a song for One Republic were today proven to be false.

The band’s frontman Ryan Tedder said on Saturday (September 28) that the pop queens sing on a forthcoming OneRepublic track and are joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on piano. He added that his band’s next album will be out in 2020.

But a representative for Tedder told CNN today (September 30) that Tedder was joking about the collaboration.