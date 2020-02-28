Lady Gaga on making her new album: “Even when you feel six feet under, you can still fire on all cylinders”

Lady Gaga has opened up about making the follow-up to her 2016 album ‘Joanne’, revealing that it helped her manage her depression.

The pop star, who today (February 28) unveiled her new single ‘Stupid Love’, was speaking to New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the process of writing her sixth, as-yet-untitled album.

When asked how it compared to making ‘Joanne’ as well as how ‘Stupid Love’ was created, Gaga responded: “This was much more like, ‘You know what, guys? It turns out I just sobbed for three minutes and this is what came out, and this is what should be there.’

“And it was so real and it was so, like – all my gears, all my musical bells, all my artistic thoughts, the way that I see music and experience music like a wall of sound – everything was just firing on all cylinders,” she added. “And it made me feel so happy because I thought to myself, ‘Wow, even when you feel six feet under, you can still fire on all cylinders’.”

Gaga went on to explain how important it was to have other songwriters and producers help her with the album.

“We made a lot of the record in my studio house. So I have a house where it’s Frank Zappa’s old studio, it’s a live room, it’s a big studio, it’s beautiful. And I would be upstairs on the porch, outside the kitchen, and BloodPop [producer] would come up and he’d go, ‘Okay, come on, that’s enough, off the porch’, and I would cry and I would say, ‘I’m miserable, I’m sad, I’m depressed,’ and he’d go, ‘I know, and we’re gonna go make some music now. And then I’d go downstairs and I would write, you know, ‘Stupid Love’.”

Gaga’s comeback single was written and produced with other people (BloodPop, Tchami, and Max Martin) for the first time. “I worked with Max on this a little bit, I mean, he is an amazing producer, Gaga said. “I’ve never worked with him, I’ve always sort of gone, ‘I write my own music, I produce myself, I don’t need to work with Max, right?’ And I decided to stop being asshole, meet him at least.”

She went on to say how “the amount of love that they wrapped around me every single day”, particularly by BloodPop and Tchami, inspired her to write more instinctively for the first time.

“You know what was really different? I didn’t question myself a whole lot. I don’t know, it was so real and so honest that it was, I basically would write something out and I would just say it and it would take me not even four minutes to write it and I would just feel like, ‘This is what it is’.”

A release date for Lady Gaga’s sixth album is yet to be announced.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: