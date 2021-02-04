Lady Gaga has spoken about performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration, calling it “the honour of my lifetime”.

The star sang the US national anthem at the event in Washington D.C. on January 20, when Biden was sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States.

The inauguration took place at the US Capitol just two weeks after Trump supporters stormed the building.

“It was the honour of my lifetime,” Gaga told People magazine. “I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people that live on this land, that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, that we all work in the interest of building the beloved community together.”

The singer supported Biden during his election campaign last year and performed at his final rally in Pennsylvania on November 2. She performed her songs ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü And I’ at the event, and also gave a speech urging attendees not to be complacent with their votes.

“I know you’ve seen the polls – the record number of early and mail-in votes – it’s tempting to feel confident and comfortable and sit back,” she said.

“But now is not a time to feel confident and sit back. Right now is time for action, it’s time to muster all of our action, every ounce of us, every ounce of hope and optimism and enthusiasm. Every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is a time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does.”

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and more also performed for Biden’s inauguration, taking part in a special virtual show on the same evening that he entered the White House.