Lady Gaga postpones ‘Chromatica’ release: “It just doesn’t feel right”

Lady Gaga has postponed the release of her sixth album, ‘Chromatica’, and has promised to share a new release date soon.

The star was due to return with the record on April 10 but now will put out the album later in 2020.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga explained her decision, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the move. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she wrote.

“Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help this who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

The star also confirmed her Vegas shows due to run between April 30 and May 11 had been postponed, but said she hoped to continue her residency as planned later in May. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer!” she added.

Gaga revealed she had also been due to perform a secret set at Coachella and had “a lot of other fun surprises” lined up, some of which she is still planning to share. “Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait,” she wrote.

According to collaborator Ryan Tedder, the pop star will “give people what they want” on the new album. “I’ve heard a few tunes and I was floored,” he said. “It’s the coolest shit that’s going to drop in 2020.”