Lady Gaga postpones ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour once more

Lady Gaga has postponed her ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour until 2022.

A message from Gaga to fans read: “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready.

“So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

Advertisement

As noted on Variety, the message was sent to fans via an email from TicketMaster which explained details of the latest cancellation to fans.

Whilst the ticketing site clarified that tickets would automatically be valid for the rescheduled 2022 events, there was no news given on the rescheduled dates. News on these are expected soon.

The tour was initially postponed from 2020 to 2021 following the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021,” Gaga wrote last year, announcing the new dates. “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.”

Reviewing ‘Chromatica’, NME wrote: “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that. ‘Chromatica’ is “about healing and it’s about bravery,” she explainedbefore the album came out, adding: “sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record”.

Advertisement

“You can certainly hear that. From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

Last month (May 28), Gaga announced a special 10th anniversary release of her second album, ‘Born This Way’.

The record, which features six new takes on the album’s tracks by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community, will be released on June 18. The first release from the record is ‘Judas’, which has been reimagined by New Orleans rapper Big Freedia.

While other collaborators will be revealed in the coming weeks, the tracklist promises fresh remixes of ‘Highway Unicorn’, ‘You & I’, ‘Marry the Night’, ‘Born This Way’ and ‘The Edge of Glory’.

You can pre-order the new record here.