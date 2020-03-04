Lady Gaga has responded after video footage of her new single ‘Stupid Love’ interrupting a coronavirus crisis meeting went viral.

A video clip from a city council meeting held in Italy on Sunday (March 1) that was shared online shows a number of people embroiled in a serious discussion, only to be distracted by hearing the first seconds of Gaga’s latest release.

The group laugh at the interruption, which was accidentally played from someone’s phone, before continuing on with their meeting. Resharing a video of the moment on her own Twitter page, Gaga said of the incident: “And this is why I make music.” Watch it below now.

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

Italy is currently struggling with the coronavirus outbreak, with 2,502 cases and 79 deaths in the country at the time of writing.

‘Stupid Love’ is the first track to be taken from Gaga’s upcoming sixth album, ‘Chromatica’. The record will be released on April 10.

In a recent interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the pop star said: “‘Chromatica’ is all about healing and it’s about bravery as well… when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

No features for the record have been confirmed at present, however K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s agency have responded to rumours they could be working with Gaga.

“The group is working on a lot of projects,” YG Entertainment said in a statement. “It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement.”