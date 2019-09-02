“When music is magic”: Watch Lady Gaga rock out to The Cure

The singer watched on as the band headlined Pasadena Daydream over the weekend

Lady Gaga lavished praise on The Cure as she watched the band’s headline set at Pasadena Daydream festival over the weekend.

Held at the Rose Bowl’s Brookside Park in the California city on Saturday night (August 31), The Cure curated the one-day event which also saw performances from the likes of Pixies, Deftones and Mogwai.

Robert Smith’s long-running band topped the bill, with the frontman paying brief tribute to Pixies by singing a snippet of ‘Where Is My Mind?’ during The Cure’s main set (via Variety).

Gaga was one of the fans watching on on Saturday night, and she voiced her love for The Cure with a pair of posts on her Instagram Story. “I love The Cure, felt my old self come alive tonight,” she wrote, before filming a second clip of ‘A Forest’ with the subtitle “when music is magic”.

A festival attendee also captured a brief clip of Gaga dancing during the show, which you can see below.

You can see the setlist from The Cure’s headline slot at Pasadena Daydream below.

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

Just One Kiss (Premiere: first time ever in the US)

Lovesong

Last Dance

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Play for Today

A Forest

Primary

Shake Dog Shake

39

Disintegration

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love (with “Where Is My Mind”… more )

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Late last month, Robert Smith opened up about how losing his mother, father and brother has inspired the “darkness” of The Cure’s forthcoming new album.