“When music is magic”: Watch Lady Gaga rock out to The Cure

The singer watched on as the band headlined Pasadena Daydream over the weekend
Lady Gaga lavished praise on The Cure as she watched the band’s headline set at Pasadena Daydream festival over the weekend.
Held at the Rose Bowl’s Brookside Park in the California city on Saturday night (August 31), The Cure curated the one-day event which also saw performances from the likes of Pixies, Deftones and Mogwai.
Robert Smith’s long-running band topped the bill, with the frontman paying brief tribute to Pixies by singing a snippet of ‘Where Is My Mind?’ during The Cure’s main set (via Variety).
Gaga was one of the fans watching on on Saturday night, and she voiced her love for The Cure with a pair of posts on her Instagram Story. “I love The Cure, felt my old self come alive tonight,” she wrote, before filming a second clip of ‘A Forest’ with the subtitle “when music is magic”.
A festival attendee also captured a brief clip of Gaga dancing during the show, which you can see below.
You can see the setlist from The Cure’s headline slot at Pasadena Daydream below.
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
Just One Kiss (Premiere: first time ever in the US)
Lovesong
Last Dance
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Play for Today
A Forest
Primary
Shake Dog Shake
Disintegration
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love (with “Where Is My Mind”… more )
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry
Late last month, Robert Smith opened up about how losing his mother, father and brother has inspired the “darkness” of The Cure’s forthcoming new album.