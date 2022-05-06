Lady Gaga shares dramatic video for ‘Top Gun’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared a dramatic new video for her Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack contribution, ‘Hold My Hand’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The song was released earlier this week (May 3), marking the star’s first piece of new solo material since 2020’s ‘Chromatica’.

The ‘Hold My Hand’ video finds Gaga entering the Top Gun universe, donning aviator shades similar to those sported by Tom Cruise in the original movie, and playing piano on a dusty runway in the middle of a barren landscape.

The visuals were directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joe Kosinski and feature clips from the upcoming film, as well as scenes from the 1986 original. The video was premiered on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York earlier today (May 6). Watch it below now.

“I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie […] but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard ties to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself,” Gaga explained upon the song’s release earlier this week.

“When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own.”

Discussing her contribution to the soundtrack previously, Gaga explained: “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realise the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.”

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in cinemas on May 27. It was originally scheduled for release on July 12, 2019, but was delayed several times, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gaga will bring her ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour to the UK in July, with a pair of dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The tour will also visit Germany, Stockholm, Paris, the Netherlands, Canada and the US. View the dates in full and buy tickets here.