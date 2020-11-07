Lady Gaga has taken to Instagram Live to share an emotional message as Joe Biden was named the next President of the United States.

Biden claimed victory in the 2020 Presidential election earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat current President Donald Trump.

“Hi everybody, I know other people are watching at home and looking at the fact Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States,” Gaga said on the live video.

“I’m so happy. Thank you so much to every American for participating in this election. Thank you so much for all the people who worked to move this country for change. I am so excited, congratulations to Joe.”

She added: “We really really are so happy and we have a wonderful President now. I hope you are all celebrating. I hope all the women know that there is a really exciting moment and change.

“I hope that peoples’ voices who have been oppressed, I hope you know that your voices were heard. I am just, I am honestly kind of speechless… this is a very very special day.”

Speaking of Donald Trump’s four-year Presidency, Gaga added: “This is a day where a lot of people who have felt we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time… that it’s over.

“You can feel warm now. I don’t know what I am on my phone talking to you. I just love the world so much and this is so good for the world. I feel like the world just got a big hug from God.

“Go home and hug your families and hug yourself, may we all stitch ourselves back together.

“Be safe and be peaceful. There is no need to gloat in anyone’s face that Joe won or be unkind. This is a time for healing and love .. the people have spoken.”

The singer also pleaded with Donald Trump to concede the Presidency on Twitter. “please concede,” she wrote. “I know you can see how America has suffered during this election and fought over the presidency for 4 years.

“Please do your part in a peaceful transition of power so our transition can be peaceful too.”

Lady Gaga also shared her congratulations to Joe Biden in a tweet posted after the former Vice President’s victory was announced earlier this afternoon.

“You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” she wrote in a message directed to Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris and “the American people”.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House,” she added. Gaga performed at a Biden rally in Pennsylvania earlier this week.