Lady Gaga shares uplifting birthday post, says “I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember”

Lady Gaga has shared a birthday post telling fans she is “writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember”.

The popstar celebrated her birthday yesterday (March 28) – and to mark the occasion, Gaga sent everyone a little message teasing her new music.

“Today has been so special—I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday,” she began. “I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health.” Gaga is most likely referring to her battles with fibromyalgia, which previously caused her to postpone her ‘Joanne’ tour.

The singer also teased the upcoming sequel to Joker, Folie à Deux, and hinted at her upcoming music, continuing: “I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember”

“Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs,” she added. “I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

Gaga recently teased that she was working on new music in a social media post earlier this month. The singer posted a story of audio waves on computer screen and layers of music, teasing that she’s been back in the studio working on new material.

The last time Gaga released music as a solo musician was with 2020’s ‘Chromatica‘, which NME praised in a four-star review: “Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that.”

The singer also announced she will return to Vegas with a ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency, a series she first launched in 2019. Gaga’s stay will kick off in June this year, and will run until July. Dates are limited so take a look at when she’s playing below and get any remaining tickets here:

Lady Gaga ‘Jazz & Piano’ 2024 summer residency dates are:

JUNE

19 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

20 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

27 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

29 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

30 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

JULY

3 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

5 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

6 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

In other news, Lady Gaga recently hit back at transphobic comments aimed at Dylan Mulvaney, saying that they represent “hatred”.