Lady Gaga has shown off a personalised face mask based around her recent album ‘Chromatica’.

In a new Instagram post, the star also encourages fans to wear masks while outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing off a picture of her wearing the studded mask with “Chromatica” written on it, Gaga wrote: “Be yourself, but wear a mask! I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet.

Advertisement

“I challenge my awesome friends to show off their mask,” she continued, before tagging friends and collaborators Ariana Grande and Tony Bennett, alongside Barack and Michelle Obama and Oprah.

Lady Gaga released new album ‘Chromatica’ back in May, after originally delaying the album’s release due to the pandemic.

Reviewing ‘Chromatica’, NME wrote: “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that. ‘Chromatica’ is “about healing and it’s about bravery,” she explained before the album came out, adding: “sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record”.

“You can certainly hear that. From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

Advertisement

Back in April, Lady Gaga curated One World: Together At Home, a marathon coronavirus charity special livestream featuring Gaga, Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day and many, many more.

The virtual concert was powered by the UN Foundation and came in support of the COVID-19 Response Fund and to celebrate health workers around the world.