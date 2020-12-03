Lady Gaga teams up with Oreo to release ‘Chromatica’-themed cookies

Lady Gaga is looking to add confectioner to her long list of skills, as her latest entrepreneurial endeavour sees her team up with Oreo for ‘Chromatica’-themed cookies.

The vanilla-flavoured cookie is bright pink while the creme filling is green, and each cookie is embossed with a symbol inspired by the album’s artwork.

“This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” Lady Gaga said in a statement.

“I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

From next month, fans will be able to purchase six-sleeve packets of the cookies from select convenience stores for a limited time only. If your hunger is too much, you can sign up for the ‘Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club’ and get notified as soon as they become available.

The unusual collaboration has naturally sparked some major interest from people across the internet, including Kid Cudi who plainly said, “Where can I get the lady gaga Oreos.”

This is arguably not even the strangest way Gaga has promoted her latest album, seeing as she sold jockstraps and thongs as official merch upon its release.

NME said the pop giant’s sixth album is “Gaga (fully embracing) creating a pure pop album.”

“From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”