Lady Gaga announces huge UK date on ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’

Lady Gaga has announced a huge London show as part of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’.

Gaga announced her new album ‘Chromatica’ on Monday (March 2) to follow on from the release of its lead single ‘Stupid Love’ last week. ‘Chromatica’ is due to be released on April 10.

The star has this morning (March 5) announced ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’, with dates confirmed in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. The London show will see Gaga performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

You can see the dates on ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ below.

July

24 – Stade de France, Paris, France

30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

August

5 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA

9 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

14 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

19 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

General sale tickets for the London, Paris and Toronto gigs will go on sale on March 13, while the remaining dates will go on sale on March 16.

The March 13 ticket sale for the London date will begin at 10AM GMT. Fans who pre-order Gaga’s upcoming album from the Official Lady Gaga Store by 5PM on March 9 can get priority access to tickets, which will will go live at 9AM on March 10.

Each ticket to the UK date of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ will include a donation to the Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga co-founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012.

Earlier this week, Gaga responded to a viral clip of the moment her song ‘Stupid Love’ interrupted a coronavirus crisis meeting in Italy.