Lady Gaga to sing the US national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga is set to sing the US national anthem during Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration next week.

The President-elect will be sworn into office on Wednesday (January 20) during a ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Read more: How Lady Gaga reshaped the music world in her image

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has confirmed today (January 20) that Gaga will sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ during the ceremony, with Jennifer Lopez also set to perform.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies,” the Committee’s CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. “They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honour and celebrate the time-honoured traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

“They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.”

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she gave a speech and performed ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü and I’.

This year’s presidential inauguration is expected to be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and amid ongoing security concerns following last week’s violent events at the Capitol.

Biden and Harris are still expected to be sworn into office on the steps of the Capitol at 12pm ET on January 20, but much of the celebrations that usually take place afterwards are expected to be either virtual or livestream events.

Advertisement

One such event is Celebrating America, a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks which will be broadcast on the evening of inauguration day.

Live performances by the likes of Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi will take place during the programme.