Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett at Grammys 2022

Lady Gaga took to the Grammys 2022 stage in Las Vegas tonight (April 3) to give a performance of ‘Love For Sale’ and ‘Do I Love You’.

The pop star is nominated at the awards show this year for her collaborative album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale’.

Gaga performed the title track from the record as well as one of the pair’s other collaborations from the album, ‘Do I Love You’. While she was singing the latter, footage of her and her collaborator was shown on a screen behind her.

Bennett was unable to attend the ceremony because of his health issues. The 95-year-old star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016. However, he delivered a video introducing Gaga to the stage.

Tony Bennett introduced Lady Gaga 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3gDyzySpM0 — Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) April 4, 2022

VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing “Love For Sale” at the #GRAMMYs 💚 pic.twitter.com/cejsMIb1aX — LVL GAGA 💕⚔️ (@LVLGAGA) April 4, 2022

The duo were nominated for five Grammys this year, including Record Of The Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Group/Duo Performance for ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’. During the premiere ceremony, they won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for ‘Love For Sale’.

In a review of the album, NME said: “‘Love For Sale’ is best when Bennett and Gaga playfully trade lines and sing in unison, with the veteran singer countering his collaborator’s belting vocal with artful restraint […] Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include H.E.R., Nas, Justin Bieber, and more.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’. Billie Eilish used her rain-soaked performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ to pay tribute to the late drummer.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.