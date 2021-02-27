Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely following abduction

Lady Gaga‘s two French Bulldogs, who were stolen during an attack which left her dogwalker in critical condition earlier this week, have been recovered unharmed.

An unidentified woman brought the dogs to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Friday evening, according to The Associated Press, where Gaga’s representatives were able to identify and return the dogs.

Detectives claim the woman who recovered the dogs was “uninvolved and unassociated” with the initial incident, according to detectives, though it was unclear how they came into her possession.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night (February 24), Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Gaga’s dogs in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles and two of her pets, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. The third dog, Miss Asia, ran away and was later recovered by police.

The ‘Rain On Me’ star spoke out about the attack publicly for the first time yesterday (February 26). In two tweets, the star confirmed the $500,000 (£359k) reward that has been offered for the safe return of the dogs, adding: “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. The suspects remain at large while the police investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gaga is among the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor has joined Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon for the film.