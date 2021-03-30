Lady Gaga’s dogwalker had part of his lung removed after shooting: “Recovery isn’t a straight line”

Lady Gaga‘s dogwalker Ryan Fischer has revealed that he had part of his lung removed after being shot in the recent dognapping incident where two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen on the street.

Posting on Instagram, Fischer spoke about how he ended up back in hospital after being initially discharged only weeks after the incident.

“Recovery isn’t a straight line” he wrote.

“It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal.”

Fischer explained that surgeons were forced to “remove portions of my lung. As I was being wheeled into surgery, I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line.”

“I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way,” he wrote. “The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all.”

Fischer’s family previously thanked Gaga for her support, while the suspects remain at large as the police investigation continues. The two stolen dogs were later recovered unharmed.