Lawyers for Lady Gaga have refused to pay a $42 million ransom after the singer’s files were leaked online by hackers.

Law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, who represent Gaga alongside Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Drake and more, admitted that they had been the victim of a cyberattack from hackers using a software named REvil.

According to Rolling Stone, the hackers demanded $42 million in exchange for 756 GB of stolen data that they say they now possess.

After the lawyers’ refusal to pay the random, the hackers leaked 2.4 GB of the data online this week. The data reportedly includes contracts between Gaga and her producers, live performers and other collaborators.

“It seems that GRUBMANS doesn’t care about their clients or it was a mistake to hire a recovery company to help in the negotiations,” the hackers wrote in a statement, going on to claim that they are targeting President Donald Trump next, threatening to air his “dirty laundry.”

As The Daily Beast reports, the hackers wrote: “Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever.

“And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president…The deadline is one week.”

In their statement refusing to pay the ransom for information concerning Lady Gaga, Grubmans wrote: “Our elections, our government and our personal information are under escalating attacks by foreign cybercriminals. Law firms are not immune from this malicious activity.

“Despite our substantial investment in state-of-the-art technology security, foreign cyberterrorists have hacked into our network and are demanding $42 million as ransom. We are working directly with federal law enforcement and continue to work around the clock with the world’s leading experts to address this situation.

They added: “We are grateful to our clients for their overwhelming support and for recognising that nobody is safe from cyberterrorism today. We continue to represent our clients with the utmost professionalism worthy of their elite stature, exercising the quality, integrity, and excellence that have made us the number-one entertainment and media law firm in the world.”

Lady Gaga has also recently had the tracklisting, album cover and single ‘Stupid Love’ all leaked online early from her upcoming sixth album ‘Chromatica’.