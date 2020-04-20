Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ event released as live album

The string of performances from the historic ‘One World: Together At Home’ event that occurred over the weekend has been recorded and released as a live album, available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music now.

The event, which was organised by Global Citizen and featured a lineup curated and led by Lady Gaga, saw many acts from around the world deliver performances of both original and cover songs for the 8-hour live streamed event to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

The lineup featured performances from Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, The Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Sir Elton John, John Legend, Sam Smith, Alanis Morissette and more.

The album is 79 tracks long, and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

The entire event, which featured appearances from Beyoncé, Idris Elba, David Beckham and more, can be streamed in full above.

According to Global Citizen’s website, the event raised $127.9million USD. $55.1million will be donated to the aforementioned COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, with the remaining $72.8million going to local and regional responders of those on the frontline.