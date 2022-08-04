Lady Leshurr calls out Cardi B over ‘Cheap Ass Weave’ sample

Lady Leshurr has called out Cardi B for using a sample from her song ‘Queen’s Speech 4’ on one of her tracks.

The sample went on to appear on Cardi’s 2015 track ‘Cheap Ass Weave’, which Leshurr has now called her out on for allegedly not giving her a credit or a single penny in royalties.

The exchange began with Leshurr tweeting a follower: “You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0. (sic)”

Cardi then hit back saying: “I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar?” before Leshurr said she was more “mad” about not receiving a credit.

I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 2, 2022

She added: “Would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it.

“I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as ‘cheap azz weave’ nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls.”

😂😂 would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as “cheap azz weave” nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls 💜 https://t.co/LsgMyke9rA — #CARMEN 💜💔 (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022

Cardi then fired back: “I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be makin sure it’s takin down including YouTube. I will also make sure I send you your dollar.”

The track is currently still on Spotify and YouTube.

The row comes after Kelis also claimed that she was sampled on Beyoncé’s new album ‘RENAISSANCE’ without granting permission.

The singer had alleged that her 2003 track ‘Milkshake’, which was written and produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), was sampled on a song called ‘Energy’.

Beyoncé has since updated the album, removing an interpolation of Kelis’ hit from the LP cut of ‘Energy’.