Lady Leshurr has denied assaulting ex-partner

Lady Leshurr has denied assaulting her ex-girlfriend and another woman during an altercation in east London.

The rapper and BBC Radio 1Xtra host was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident in Leyton last month.

Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (November 21) Leshurr – real name Melesha O’Garro – denied both counts of assaulting Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea.

Another woman, Sherelle Smith, 28, from Yardley, Birmingham, also pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge.

Both women were released on conditional bail, with conditions including banning any contact with the complainants, ahead of a trial at the same court on October 16, 2023, reports BBC News.

Earlier this year, Lady Leshurr hosted a reboot of Pimp My Ride UK.

She has as made numerous other TV appearances in recent years, including as a contestant on reality shows Dancing On Ice and The Celebrity Circle. She was also a team captain on ITV2 rap panel game show Don’t Hate The Playaz from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking to NME last year, Leshurr said she was focusing on TV appearances because “so much has happened to me in music that it’s no longer my passion anymore”.

She added: “You can’t expect someone who has been doing music as long as me to still be creating all the time. I’m just learning about my life at the moment.”

“I’m so happy doing TV stuff and I’m so happy doing everything from the heart. The two people that inspire me when it comes to what I do in TV are Big Narstie and Big Zuu. Obviously they have ‘Big’ in their names, but they’re big in TV now. Zuu has his own cooking book out and his TV show on [the TV channel] Dave.

“I’ve just watched them become these stars but also still be themselves. And I always want to keep integrity in everything I do and I want to shift the culture or make history.”