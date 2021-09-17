Lady Leshurr talks turning down £200k to write Nicki Minaj diss track

Lady Leshurr has discussed being offered £200,000 to write a Nicki Minaj diss track, saying she considered taking the money.

Earlier this year, the rapper claimed that she turned down a “massive” record deal after a label wanted her to diss Minaj

Speaking on a recent episode of Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, the rapper revealed that she was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars but in the end, she turned it down.

Now, in a new interview, the singer confirmed that Atlantic were the label behind the offer. She told BBC Three: “Genuinely, that’s what happened. That just came from me doing a cover of ‘Look At Me Now’ — you know, Busta Rhymes.

Everything happens for a reason. 🙏 .@LadyLeshurr talks being offered £250K to write a diss track about @NickiMinaj.#TonightWithTarget only on @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/iAqtLQ0tLJ — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 12, 2021

“Then Atlantic Records was trying to reach out. Fast forward, I’m sitting down in front of this guy with my manager at the time, and he’s just like, ‘Yeah, we basically want you to do a diss track to Nicki Minaj.'”

“This is after I play them my whole EP or whatever, I’ve got coming out, and it’s like he just didn’t even care about it. I just knew something wasn’t right.”

She added: “I’m not gonna lie. I went back on the flight home, [and] I was balling ’cause I’m thinking, ‘Yo, this might be my only opportunity to get my mom a house,” she admits. “I’m glad I didn’t ’cause fast forward, Nicki invited me to her tour.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been in the news this week over her remarks about the coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj, who said that she would get vaccinated “once I feel I’ve done enough research”, claimed on Monday (September 13) that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad had been made impotent by a COVID vaccine and “his testicles became swollen”.

The claim was subsequently dismissed by Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, while England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that Minaj should be “ashamed” of her comments. US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said the rapper should “be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis.”