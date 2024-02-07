Lala Hayden, Gia Ford and more on full line-up for London Calling at ILMC 2024

Lala Hayden and Gia Ford are among the acts set to appear on the full line-up for London Calling at ILMC 2024 in partnership with NME.

The event, showcasing unsigned music across the capital, is set to return for its second year on February 28 as a core element of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC). With over 1,000 agents, promoters and live music professionals in town, ILMC offers a platform for artists to perform in front of a potentially career-changing crowd.

Artists will be playing across five intimate venues across Soho – The 100 Club, 21Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life.

The line-up includes August Charles, b1no*, Babymorocco, Backroad Gee, Emilia Tarrant, Forgetting The Future, freekind., Gia Ford, Hyphen, Lala Hayden, Luna Morgenstern, LYVIA, MAVICA, Noah and the Loners, Nxdia, The New Eves and YIIGAA.

Additionally, the ILMC hosts talks, workshops, mentor sessions, special events and more during the annual gathering of professionals involved in the global touring, festival and live entertainment industries.

ILMC delegate pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass, with entry being permitted on a first come, first served basis. Alternatively, a range of ticket options are available to buy here.

NME acts as a media partner of the 2024 ILMC alongside the Music Venue Trust (MVT), Mad Cool Festival, Ticketmaster and more.

The ILMC, which began in 1989, describes itself as “the first-ever dedicated gathering of leading figures involved in the world’s concert industry, many of whom had only ever spoken on the phone”.

A description adds: “It swiftly grew to become the most respected meeting place for live music professionals in the world.

“The ILMC has provided not just a discussion forum that has led to tangible change and evolution within the industry, but an essential opportunity for colleagues to meet, do business and most of all, have fun!”

Its inaugural year saw the likes of L’objectif, Demob Happy, Swim School and Delaporte taking to the stage.