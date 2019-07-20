Lamb of God drummer and co-founder Chris Adler departs band

An official statement confirmed the influential drummer's exit

Lamb of God have parted ways with drummer and co-founder Chris Adler, according to an official statement put out by the band.

Announced via Lamb of God’s social media pages, the news comes after Adler suffered injuries in a 2018 motorcycle accident which led to him having to sit out of the band’s live shows for an extended period of time.

“I experienced some issues related to the injuries that needed to be addressed with a rigorous schedule of physical and occupational therapy which is what I have been doing regularly since July,” he explained in an Instagram post last September.

As a result, former Prong and Winds of Plague drummer Art Cruz filled in for Adler during his rehabilitation. However, it appears Cruz has now been made a permanent member of the band, as per the statement.

“We are excited to keep the momentum going and dive into the next record,” the post reads. “We’d like to officially welcome Art Cruz, who has been playing drums with us on tour for the last year, as the new drummer of Lamb of God. Art will be joining us in the studio as we begin pre-production and recording of a new album.

“We’re very proud of everything this band has accomplished over the last two decades. We would like to thank Chris Adler for his contributions over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

See the full statement below:

Earlier this year, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton released his collaboration with the late Chester Bennington.

Ahead of releasing his collaborative album ‘Anesthetic’, Morton debuted ‘Cross Off’ on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. The track features the vocals of the late Linkin Park frontman, which were recorded just a few months before his untimely death in June 2017.