Lamb of God, Mercyful Fate among bands confirmed for Bloodstock 2022

Lamb of God, Mercyful Fate, Dimmu Borgir and Testament are among the bands confirmed for Bloodstock Open Air 2022, with the festival set to take place at Catton Park in Walton on Trent, Derbyshire from August 11-14 next year.

Elsewhere on the bill are Bury Tomorrow, Vio-lence, GWAR, Exodus, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Sacred Reich, The Black Dahlia Murder, Life of Agony and more.

One more headliner is still set to be announced. For a handful of acts, their festival appearance will mark their only UK shows next year. See Bloodstock’s announcement below. Early bird tickets will go on sale from 9am today (August 16) via the festival’s official website.

“Mercyful Fate comes to Bloodstock… This will be a dangerous meeting you don’t want to miss,” the band said in a statement, with frontman King Diamond adding, “This time we are going to bring the Devil himself.”

“It’s been way too long since we’ve rocked the festivals of Merry Olde,” commented Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe. “What better way to announce our return than a headliner slot at Bloodstock? Until then, pack your wellies and stay safe England – Lamb of God…will see you summer 2022.”

This year’s edition of Bloodstock kicked off last week, with the likes of Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Kreator and more on the bill, wrapping up on August 15.