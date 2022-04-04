Lamb Of God and Megadeth have released a new collaborative version of the latter band’s 1986 track ‘Wake Up Dead’ – listen below.

The two thrash groups hit the road together last year for a run of US co-headlining dates, dubbed the ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’.

This Saturday (April 9) Megadeth and Lamb Of God will head out on another joint run of concerts following the “enormous success” of their 2021 stint. They’ll be joined at the gigs by special guests Trivium and In Flames, who will both open each show of the tour.

Ahead of the performances, Lamb Of God have shared a cover of ‘Wake Up Dead’ – the original of which served as the lead single from Megadeth’s second studio album, ‘Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?’ (1986).

The fresh take on the track features all five members of Lamb Of God, as well as additional vocals and guitar parts by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. It also boasts contributions from Mustaine’s bandmates Kiko Loureiro, Dirk Verbeuren and James LoMenzo.

The two bands “recorded the Megadeth classic remotely”, per a description, with the process being documented for an official video that sees the musicians tracking their respective parts.

Speaking about the imminent return of the ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’ in a statement, Mustaine explained: “We had a blast playing with Lamb of God on their cover of ‘Wake Up Dead’.

“Almost as much fun as we’re going to have playing every night on ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone!”

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe added: “The first leg of the ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’ back in 2021 was a total blast, and we’re about to take it on the road again.

“What better way to kick it off than a little inter-band jam session? All nine members of Megadeth and Lamb Of God are on the thrash classic ‘Wake Up Dead’. Turn it up, and we’ll see you on the road!”

Lamb Of God and Megadeth’s ‘Metal Tour Of The Year’ 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday (April 9). See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

Back in January, Dave Mustaine confirmed that Megadeth’s upcoming new album ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’ – had been delayed once again.