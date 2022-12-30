Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe explains discomfort at business side of band life

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has given his opinion on what he thinks is the “most complicated” part of being a professional musician.

Blythe discussed the topic on an episode on the Sombre La Dosis YouTube channel series ‘My 3 Questions To’ and he explains that what is most difficult is not anything within a band itself, but the business side of its operations.

“It’s trying to make sense of how this has become a career, really, because we just did it for the love of it,” he said. “That’s why we started the band, I never thought it would be a job. I was never like, ‘Oh we’re gonna become rock stars,’ or whatever.

“I think the really complicated part of it, for me, has been navigating the fact that something that I would be doing anyway — which is making music — is navigating how that has become a business.”

The vocalist admitted he’s not always comfortable with the business aspect of being in a band, which is why their management team handles it for them.

“We employ a lot of people. People were able to buy their families Christmas gifts this year because we employ ’em. It’s our art and we love it, but it is a business, and for me, accepting that is strange,” he elaborated. “I don’t come from the business world, I never had any money. I’m not a rich kid or anything weird like that.”

Lamb Of God released their newest album ‘Omens’ in October.