Lana Del Rey addresses being cut off at Glastonbury during BST Hyde Park gig

Lana Del Rey addressed being cut off at Glastonbury during her headline performance at BST Hyde Park in London.

The singer-songwriter faced some backlash last month, after her set at Glastonbury 2023 was abruptly cut short. After taking to the stage 30 minutes late at the Worthy Park site, her set ran beyond the strict festival curfew — leading to organisers cutting off her microphone and switching off the screens mid-way through.

Now, during her headline performance on the final night of this year’s BST Hyde Park concert series (July 9), the ‘Video Games’ singer addressed the tumultuous set, and apologised to fans who were there.

Advertisement

Following her rendition of ‘Candy Necklace’, which was the 15th song of her 19-song setlist, Del Rey made light of the previous show, stating: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that”. She also gestured to the crew at the side of the stage, jokingly warning them “Don’t do it”.

From there, she carried on with her set, which included live performances of hits such as ‘Diet Mountain Dew’, ‘Summertime Sadness’ and title track from her latest album, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

For the final song of the night — fan favourite ‘Video Games’ — she once again made a reference to her Glasto appearance. “It’s worth it even if you get the power cut. It’s worth it,” she explained to the crowd, referring to her trying to sing the song with fans, despite her microphone being turned off and the crew clearing away her set last month.

At her BST Hyde Park performance, the singer once again arrived late to the set — which was supposed to kick off at 8:40pm. However, despite taking to the stage 20 minutes later than expected, she finished the performance just before her 10:30pm curfew.

Advertisement

At her Glastonbury set, she claimed that the reason behind her late arrival was due to her hair taking a long time to style. “I was so fucking late that I am about to rush this set today, if they cut power, they cut power,” she said at the time. “I’m super fucking sorry, my hair takes so long to do. I love you all. Let’s run the set as it’s supposed to go, let’s do it!”

In a three-star review, NME described the set as “45 minutes of pure, messy, unfiltered melodrama”. “Del Rey’s mic and video screens are suddenly switched off, and she falls to her knees and removes her in-ears. Even for Glastonbury standards, this feels surreal,” it read. “Watching a revered, generational artist frantically pace along the barrier in order to carry on singing with her fans, while a team of roadies pack up her entire stage set.”

In other Lana Del Rey news, last week (July 3), the singer performed her track ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ live for the first time at a show in Italy.

Other headliners for who appeared at BST Hyde Park 2023 included P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses and BLACKPINK.