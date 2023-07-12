Lana Del Rey admits to “seriously considering quitting” music after feelings of failure

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she “seriously” considered quitting working in music after feeling like a failure.

The ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer, who headlined BST Hyde Park in London on July 9, admitted to almost quitting, but did not follow through due to her not having any other viable career options.

Speaking to the Daily Star‘s Wired column, she said: “I never forget the abyss, those moments when nothing worked, where I was seriously considering quitting. There really was a feeling of failure.”

She continued: “I had no other choice than to continue because I don’t know how to do anything else. Courage would have been to disappear.”

Del Rey added that she ended up choosing the easy way out by continuing to make records as there was no backup plan.

Later on in the interview, the singer would go on to praise Billie Eilish for being a “good person” and a “divinely talented” artist.

“In pop music, women finally have the right to express themselves, their experiences. What I was doing at the start – they would have been crucified for doing before. But I am very specific. And that’s the key to universality,” she said.

She continued: “I don’t care if I play the wrong role, [don’t] comply with what is expected of a pop singer. What I want is to stay true to the exact moment the music comes to me.”

In other news, Del Rey recently addressed being cut off at Glastonbury during her Hyde Park set.

Following her rendition of ‘Candy Necklace’, which was the 15th song of her 19-song setlist, the singer made light of the previous show, stating: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that”. She also gestured to the crew at the side of the stage, jokingly warning them “Don’t do it”.

In a five-star review of her performance at Hyde Park, NME shared: “This is an exquisite performance that, like some other shows that have been held in Hyde Park over the years, should go down in history. At last, Lana Del Rey gets to have her moment, in full – and she does nothing but excel.”