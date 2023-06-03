Lana Del Rey and father Rob Grant share new collaboration ‘Lost At Sea’

Lana Del Rey and her father Rob Grant have shared a new collaboration called ‘Lost At Sea’ – check it out below.

Grant, 69, is due to drop a 14-track debut album, also called ‘Lost At Sea’, next week (June 9) via Decca Records. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

‘Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon’, ‘Poetry Of Wind And Waves’, ‘The Mermaids Lullaby’ and ‘Deep Ocean Swells’, and now the album’s title track, a duet with his daughter, has arrived.

Speaking about ‘Lost At Sea’, Grant said: “Lost At Sea is a deeply emotional and ethereal song. It combines the beautiful vocals of Lana Del Rey woven into a hypnotic piano composition. Lana’s voice is haunting and powerful. It moves ghostlike like through the song like mist over the ocean.

“The song has a deep message of hope…for all of us who feel lost and disconnected in todays world. Lost At Sea is the reason I made my album…to share music that can bring some peace and calm to a very anxious world.

Watch the song’s official video, featuring father and daughter, below.

Speaking about the music video, Grant added: “When we shot the video for Lost At Sea several months ago, it involved many of our friends and family. It was an extraordinary experience filming onboard a 55-foot ketch in the Pacific in extremely rough seas and high winds.

“The final video is very personal and interspersed with rare family footage of the Grant family growing up (images that have never been seen before). When the editor who worked on the ‘Lost At Sea’ video first heard the song and saw these images… she told us later she could not stop crying. I know it had the same effect on me.”

As he prepares to release his debut album, Grant has said that he is “happy to be the first nepo daddy”.

During a new interview with GQ, Rob Grant – who is said to have had “no kind of formal musical training”, per an official blurb – responded to the online reaction to his new venture.

“The nepo daddy thing I love,” he told the publication. According to the article, Grant first encountered the concept – a play on the ‘nepo baby’ label – within his Instagram comments.

Elsewhere, Lana played her first full gig in four years last week (May 27), debuting six songs live at a festival show in Brazil.