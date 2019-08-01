Lana Del Rey announces 2020 UK arena tour

Here we go

Lana Del Rey has announced details of a UK stadium tour for 2020. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

In support of her upcoming album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘, Del Rey will be following up her majestic Latitude 2019 performance by returning to the UK to play huge shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham next year.

The full list of dates are below, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday August 9.

Tuesday February 25 – The O2, London

Wednesday February 26 – Manchester Arena

Friday February 28 – SSE Hydro

Saturday February 29 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Last night, Del Rey shared the comic book-themed and typically dramatic artwork for new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, which is due for release on August 30.

Speaking earlier this year about working on the album, Del Rey said: “Working with Jack [Antonoff], I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny. So the title track is called ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ and it’s kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist but he thinks he’s the shit and he knows it and he, like, won’t shut up talking about it.”

“So often I ended up with these creative types or whatever, and you know, they just go on and on about themselves, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ But there’s a little bit of merit to it also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like, ‘OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.'”