Lana Del Rey has announced an album of “American standards and classics” she intends on releasing in time for Christmas.

Del Rey recently shared new single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Reviewing the track, NME‘s Rhian Daly described it as “a swooning ode to starting anew” that “wouldn’t feel out of place on Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’, though it’s admittedly less distinct than the songs on either of those records.”

‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ was pushed back from its original date in September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Last night (November 3), Del Rey took to social media to explain that the album probably won’t arrive now until Spring “because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5th.”

In the Instagram video which saw her checking in on the election while eating in a Denny’s restaurant, she also promised to release “a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas”.

She did not confirm a release date for the project.

Yesterday (November 3), Del Rey debuted an a-capella cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which will feature in a new documentary focusing on the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

The track originally featured in the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical ‘Carousel’, but a 1963 cover version by Gerry & The Pacemakers has been the long-standing anthem of the Premier League champions.

Debuting her cover on Instagram, Del Rey shared a black-and-white video which sees her performing an a-capella rendition of the classic track.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has revealed that she donated an advance payment from her latest book to provide clean water for some of the most vulnerable communities of America’s Navajo Nation.