Lana Del Rey announces ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ as her new album title

The record is set for release on September 5

By Sam Moore
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey (Picture: Getty)

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her upcoming new studio album will be called ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The singer made the announcement during a video post she shared on Instagram yesterday (May 25) in which she responded to the recent criticism she received over another post that saw Del Rey hit back at claims that her music “glamorises abuse.”

In yesterday’s video, Del Rey announced that her ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ follow-up — which previously had the title ‘White Hot Forever’ — will now be released on September 5 under the title ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

“I’m grateful that my muse is still here and that I have, over the last three years, been blessed to have the insight and ability to channel two books’ worth of beautiful poems,” Del Rey told her fans in the video, which you can see above at the 4:18 mark.

“And I think my new record, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, is special as well.”

Del Rey followed up that post with a new video to accompany her spoken-word piece ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’, which is taken from her upcoming poetry collection behind the iron gates – insights from an institution.

Last month the artwork for another book of Del Rey’s poetry, titled Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, was shared. The collection will be accompanied by a spoken-word album featuring production by Jack Antonoff.

