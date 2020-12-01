Lana Del Rey announces limited edition 7″ vinyl of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ cover

Lana Del Rey has announced a limited edition 7″ vinyl version of her ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ cover, with all proceeds going to charity.

The ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ singer shared her stirring a-capella version of the classic track last month, ahead of it being featured in a new documentary called The End Of The Storm, which focuses on the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

The track originally appeared in the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel, but a 1963 cover version by Gerry & The Pacemakers has been the long-standing anthem of the Premier League champions.

Del Rey has now revealed that a limited edition 7″ vinyl version of her cover is available to pre-order via the official Liverpool FC store. It is set to be released on December 7.

Priced at £8.99, all proceeds from the sale of the vinyl will go to charity, via the Liverpool FC Foundation.

You’ll Never Walk Alone – Limited Edition 7” Vinyl. Available to pre-order nowhttps://t.co/kX8luXqvTn From the new documentary film about Liverpool FC “The End Of The Storm” All proceeds from the sale of the vinyl will go to charity, via the Liverpool FC Foundation. pic.twitter.com/H9234w1h7m — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 1, 2020

The new effort follows Del Rey’s recent single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Reviewing the track, NME described it as “a swooning ode to starting anew“.

The album was pushed back from its original date in September this year, but could arrive in January 2021.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has shared a warm, heartfelt message to her family and fans on Thanksgiving upon revealing she had lost her cousin to cancer.