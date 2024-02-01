Lana Del Rey announces new country album ‘Lasso’

Lana Del Rey has shared details of a new country album titled ‘Lasso’.

The American singer-songwriter revealed her plans for a new LP at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles, California last night (January 31).

During the event, she confirmed that the upcoming project will see her venture into country, and is being made alongside both regular collaborator, producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird.

“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country,” she told the crowd (via Rolling Stone). “We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

She also went on to recall her fondness for working with Antonoff, claiming that she must have been “born under one of those talent, lucky musical stars.” Later, she praised the Bleachers’ singer as “one in a million”.

Although a specific release date has not yet been announced, Del Rey did reveal that ‘Lasso’ will be arriving at some point this September. It will be her 10th studio album, following on from last year’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

The 2023 release led to Del Rey being nominated for five Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album. “Candy Necklace”, which featured Jon Batiste, is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and ‘A&W’ is also up for Song Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Performance.

While ‘Lasso’ is set to be the singer’s first official country album, it isn’t the first time that she has ventured into the genre.

Back in December, she shared a cover of the John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, and the month before she performed at NBC‘s Christmas at Graceland – singing a cover of Elvis‘ 1977 song ‘Unchained Melody’.

Similarly, back in September she performed a rendition of ‘Stand By Your Man’, a track originally released by Tammy Wynette in 1969.

More recently, she previewed a new country song, ‘Henry, Come On’, on her social media.

Alongside releasing a new LP, the ‘Video Games’ singer is also set to headline several festivals this Summer, namely Reading & Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher and Blink-182, Primavera Sound, also featuring The National, Pulp and SZA, Hangout Festival alongside ODESZA and Zach Bryan, and Coachella alongside Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.