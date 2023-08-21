Lana Del Rey announces short run of 2023 US tour dates

Lana Del Rey has announced a short run of US tour dates.

The singer-songwriter will hit the road for 10 shows kicking off at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 14.

She will then call at the likes of Austin, Dallas, West Palm Beach and Tampa before wrapping up at Charleston Coliseum on October 5. You can view the dates below.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 25) and can be purchased here.

The dates come off the back of her recent UK concerts which included a show at BST Hyde Park in July and a headline performance at Glastonbury in June.

The singer-songwriter faced some backlash after her set at Glastonbury 2023 was abruptly cut short. After taking to the stage 30 minutes late at the Worthy Park site, her set ran beyond the strict festival curfew — leading to organisers cutting off her microphone and switching off the screens mid-way through.

During her BST Hyde Park concert series, Del Rey addressed the tumultuous set, and apologised to fans who were there.

Meanwhile, Jon Batiste recently shed light on unreleased collaborations with the singer-songwriter describing them as “beautiful”.

Advertisement

“It’s some incredible, really great, beautiful stuff we’ve made together,” he told NME. “We’ve talked about doing something together. But this music, I mean, hopefully, at the right time, I don’t want to say too much, but I hope one day I have more to say about what will happen with it [laughs].”

The pair previously joined forces on ‘Candy Necklace’, a track from her latest album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.