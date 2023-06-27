Lana Del Rey announces surprise July shows in Dublin, Amsterdam and Paris

Lana Del Rey has announced surprise shows in Ireland and Europe, set to take place next month.

Following her appearance at the Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday (June 23), Lana Del Rey has announced a series of surprise shows, scheduled for the next few weeks.

The three new shows will see the New York singer-songwriter head to Amsterdam first, before performing in Dublin and Paris. They also work around her previously confirmed headline performance at London’s BST Hyde Park next Sunday.

“I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury, have decided to play a few more shows in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9th,” she said in a new statement. “Today I am announcing shows in Amsterdam on July 4th, Dublin on July 7th and Paris on July 10th. I look forward to seeing you all.”

The first of the three new shows will take place at the Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands’ capital city. The performance in Dublin will be held at the 3Arena, while the Parisian gig will be located at the Olympia music hall.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am local time this Friday (June 30), and will be available here.

Del Rey will be the final headline act at this year’s edition of BST Hyde Park, following previous performances scheduled from Pink, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Take That, BLACKPINK, Guns N’ Roses and Billy Joel.

Pink’s performance at the open-air show this weekend (June 24-25) made headlines earlier today after the pop star was left shocked when a fan threw their mother’s ashes on the stage.

The upcoming shows by the ‘Video Games’ singer also arrive shortly after her divisive appearance at Glastonbury last weekend. Arriving onto the stage 30 minutes later than planned, the artist only managed to perform a handful of songs from her setlist, before the power was switched off and she wasn’t allowed to continue the remainder of her set.

Despite the cameras capturing the stage being switched off and the microphone no longer being active, the singer refused to leave the stage, and instead went to interact with her fans in the front row of the crowd.

In a three-star review, NME described the set as “a live show that’s deliberately playful and patchy, and deviates from the enigmatic quality of her public persona”, before it descended into an “aptly communal – if painfully sad – 45 minutes of pure, messy, unfiltered melodrama”.

The ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer also released her latest studio album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ earlier this year, which followed on from 2021’s ‘Blue Banisters’.