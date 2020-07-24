Lana Del Rey has recorded an audio version of her forthcoming book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, which will be released on vinyl, CD and cassette as well as digitally.

Following reports earlier this month that the musician would record an audiobook of the collection, it has now been revealed that physical copies of the spoken-word version will be released on October 3.

The digital audiobook is out next Tuesday (July 28), with the 112-page hardcover book edition out on September 29.

As reported earlier this month, the 14-track, 33-minute audiobook will see Del Rey’s poetry set to music by Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff and Del Rey previously teamed up on her sixth studio album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, co-writing the bulk of the album’s songs together.

Del Rey said of the release: “’Violet bent backwards over the grass’ is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many. Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem.

“They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic. I’m happy to donate a substantial portion of the proceeds to go to some Native American organisations I have always wanted to donate to, because of the experiences that I’ve had which have greatly shaped my own life course.”

In addition to the poetry project, Del Rey will release her seventh studio album, ‘Chemtrails over the Country Club’ on September 5.