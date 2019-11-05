Watch Lana Del Rey and Ben Gibbard perform ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’

Ben Fucking Gibbard!

Lana Del Rey and Ben Gibbard duetted on Death Cab For Cutie track ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’ together at Denver’s Bellco Theatre last night (November 4).

Del Rey has been touring her latest album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ throughout the US, and brought out two musical guests for her latest stop in Colorado. Gibbard played a solo set before Del Rey’s show, and later returned to cover his band Death Cab For Cutie’s 2005 hit ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’ alongside the ‘Venice Bitch’ singer. Watch a video of the performance below.

Australian musician Julia Jacklin also made an appearance, coming on to duet on her own song ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’ with Del Rey.

Last month (October 25) Del Rey and Elton John discussed the highs and lows of their illustrious careers in a special edition of Rolling Stone magazine.

The two stars sat down together for the “Musicians on Musicians” issue, which sees music stars interviewing each other about significant milestones in their career. For Elton, it meant a chance to ask Lana about her doomed 2012 performance on Saturday Night Live – which saw her branded “the worst guest of all time”.

“You came through that awful thing in that Saturday Night Live [in 2012]. Which was so distressing for someone like me to see someone so crucified. I’ve watched it, and it wasn’t that bad,” Elton said.

In a five-star review of ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, NME said: “That she veers from the ultra-modern to references to Sylvia Plath and photographer Slim Aarons, and from Laurel Canyon folk to trembling psych solos, on an album named after American author and illustrator Norman Rockwell only seem to prove the point she’s trying to make in her Twitter bio.

“Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning.”