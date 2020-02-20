Lana Del Rey cancels imminent UK and European tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her upcoming UK and European tour due to illness.

The tour was due to begin in Amsterdam tomorrow (February 21), and featured a show at London’s O2 Arena next week (February 25).

Revealing the news in a statement, Lana said: “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.

“Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana”

It’s not clear yet whether the dates are set to be rescheduled. Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries.

The cancelled tour was in support of Lana’s 2019 album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, which NME gave a five-star review, and labelled the third best album of 2019.

Lana picked up the Best Album In The World award at the NME Awards 2020 in London last week. In her acceptance speech, she said: “Thank you so fucking much. I cannot tell you how much this award means to me.

“You’ve supported me since 2011, put me on my first cover in London… Honestly, I was thinking about it, and without you guys I don’t even know how much music I’d be making.

“You’ve continued to support me through all of the madness, and I’m just super grateful to you guys.”

Lana was also confirmed to play the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival on the night, with festival boss Emily Eavis revealing the news.

The list of Lana Del Rey’s cancelled shows are as follows:

February

21st – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

23rd – Paris, Accor Hotels Arena

25th – London, The O2

26th – Manchester, Arena

28th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

29th – Resorts World Arena

March

2nd – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

3rd – Cologne, Lanxess Arena