Lana Del Rey has clarified her recent comments on Donald Trump, saying they were taken “out of context” by some publications.

The musician had given her view of the outgoing President’s role in last week’s storming of the Capitol, explaining she didn’t think he knew he was inciting a riot.

“He’s got delusions of grandeur,” she told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac yesterday (January 11). “I think he’s unwell.”

Advertisement

Now, Del Rey has clarified her comments, which were widely reported on, on Twitter. “Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America,” she said.

Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

“I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview.”

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

In the BBC interview, the star called Trump “a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism”. “It’s going to kill the world,” she added. “It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism.”

She shared her thoughts on the President while premiering her new single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. The song is the title track from her next album, which has now been confirmed to be arriving on March 16.

The record was initially due to be released around the one-year anniversary of her last record ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, but was delayed because she felt it wasn’t finished and then again due to manufacturing delays for the vinyl release.