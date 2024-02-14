Listen to Lana Del Rey’s enchanting cover of Irving Berlin’s ‘Blue Skies’ from Jack Antonoff’s ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

Lana Del Rey has shared a cover of Irving Berlin’s ‘Blue Skies’ – written for the soundtrack to the new series The New Look. Check it out below.

Shared today (February 14), the song is the latest to be taken from the Jack Antonoff soundtrack to the new Apple TV+ series, centred on iconic fashion designers as they navigated the horrors of World War II.

The new cover sees Lana Del Rey put her own signature spin on the classic song ‘Blue Skies’, shared by Irving Berlin. The track was originally shared in 1926 and arrived as an uplifting message about brighter days.

“Bluebirds Singing a song/ Nothing but bluebirds All day long/ Never saw the sun shining so bright/ Never saw things going so right/ Noticing the days hurrying by/ When you’re in love, my how they fly,” Del Rey sings in the increasingly uptempo chorus.

Check it out below.

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Blue Skies’ follows two previous covers of WW2-era classics recorded for the series. Previously, Florence + The Machine shared their version of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ for the collection – a track by Vera Lynn that offered hope of a better tomorrow to those living during the war.

Following that, The 1975 shared their take on ‘Now Is the Hour’, which was a hit for the likes of Bing Crosby and Margaret Whiting in 1948. Before this, it was known as ‘Po Atarau’ and was used as a farewell to Māori soldiers going to the First World War.

The soundtrack has been described as an “immersive, contemporary” release, curated and produced by the Bleacher’s frontman. It is also set to see other artists, including Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius put their own spin on popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs.

As for the series, the historical drama is created by Todd A. Kessler and focuses on renowned fashion designers as they navigated the horrors of the Second World War. It stars Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

It arrived globally on Apple TV+ today and spans across 10 episodes. Others included in the cast are Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close. Check out the official trailer below.

This is the second time that Lana Del Rey has joined forces with Jack Antonoff in recent weeks. At the start of the month, the ‘Video Games’ singer revealed that she has been working on a new country album called ‘Lasso’ with the producer.

Similarly, she appeared with the Bleachers frontman during this year’s instalment of the Grammy Awards – where she was nominated for her album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ but ultimately went home empty-handed.

Alongside releasing a new LP later this year, she is set to headline several festivals this Summer, namely, Primavera Sound, also featuring The National, Pulp and SZA, Hangout Festival alongside ODESZA and Zach Bryan, and Coachella alongside Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

She will also be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher and Blink-182.. Find remaining tickets for the shows here.